Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment is arriving on the Croisette with worldwide rights to comedy My Divorce Party and will be showing footage at the market.

Heidi Weitzer directed the film starring Rumer Willis, Michelle Meredith , Kimia Behpoornia, Sarah Hollis, and Desiree Staples.



My Divorce Party follows a woman as she gathers friends for a vacation to celebrate her impending break-up and gifts each of them $20,000 to spend so her soon-to-be ex cannot take her life savings.

The ensemble cast includes Dionne Gipson, Cap Peterson, and Laith Ashley. Adrienne Childress and Geenah Krisht served as producers and Staples, Weitzer, and Sam Fox are the executive producers.

Lydia Ianni brokered the deal for Film Mode with Childress and Krisht on behalf of the filmmakers.

“My Divorce Party is a hilarious new comedy with an extremely talented cast that not only elevates the genre but gives a fresh take on the ins and outs of life to which audiences around the world can relate and will have them laughing from start to finish,” said Epstein.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Film Mode Entertainment who have already shown their commitment to championing our film, and we’re excited to see My Divorce Party on screens all around the world,” added Childress and Krisht.

Film Mode’s Cannes slate includes Marcus Dunstan’s horror mystery All My Friends Are Dead, and horror thriller Unseen from Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska.