Filmax has acquired international rights to Spanish comedy From Good To The Hood, starring Quim Gutiérrez and Sara Sálamo.

The film is based on the 2019 French film New Biz In The Hood, starring Gilles Lelouche and directed by Mohamed Hamidi. It tells the story of a successful communications agency located in a luxury area of Madrid forced to move to a downtrodden part of town, where the team must learn to adapt to their new environment and neighbours who don’t do things by the book.

From Good To The Hood is Mar Olid’s feature-length directorial debut after an extensive career in TV series in Spain (Aida, Los Serrano). The script for the Spanish version was written by Daniel Monedero and Francisco Arnal.

It is produced by Telecinco Cinema and Zeta Cinema, with the participation of Mediaset España, Movistar Plus+ and Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group. Additional financing came from Spanish film body ICAA.

“We believe it to be a film with great commercial potential – one of those films that are in demand in so many countries around the world, well-made and fun, with a great cast and brilliantly executed,” said Ivan Diaz, head of international sales at Filmax.

Filmax has a trailer to show buyers attending AFM in Las Vegas this week.