Barcelona-based outlet Filmax has boarded Fury, the first fiction feature by Gemma Blasco and will also release the film in Spain.

Produced by Ringo Media and Alex Monner, a Screen Spain Star of Tomorrow, Fury is about the impact of a New Years’ Eve sexual assault on a young actress and her brother.

Blasco has previously directed and the experimental film El Zoo.

The project was developed at the Torino Film Lab Extended, New Horizons Studio+, CIMA Mentoring, Dama Ayuda and D’A Final Cut.