Prague-based Filmotor has acquired world sales rights excluding North America for Lisa Jackson’s Wilfred Buck.

The film debuted in the CPH:DOX Dox Award competition, going on to a national premiere in Hot Docs’ Canadian Spectre competition.

Written and directed by Jackson and produced by Jackson, Lauren Grant and Alicia Smith, Wilfred Buck follows an elderly member of the indigenous Cree people of Canada, as he aims to overcome the ghosts of colonisation.

It received a special mention at Canada’s Doxa Documentary Film Festival earlier this month.

The National Film Board of Canada is handling domestic distribution.