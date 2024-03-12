Entries for Screen’s Global Production Awards close this Friday (March 15) at midnight.

The Global Production Awards, in association with KFTV and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe. The awards ceremony takes place at Cannes film festival.

Applications can be made here and for any enquiries please contact globalproductionawards@screendaily.com.

The first batch of judges was recently announced and includes John Wick producer Erica Lee; Asif Sadiq, Warner Bros’ chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer; and Tim Clawson, Amazon Studios’ head of worldwide production and post production.

The awards are sponsored by Calgary Economic Development and Dallas Film & Creative Industries, in partnership with Olsberg SPI. For any sponsorship enquiries please contact scott.benfold@screendaily.com.