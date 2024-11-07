Jack Whitehall, Jennifer Saunders and Sally Phillips have joined Haley Bennett, Timothy Spall, Lily Allen and Elyas M’barek in Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day, as the UK’s WestEnd Films unveils a first look at the anti-romantic comedy.

Production is underway in Newcastle, with Tina Gharavi directing.

Further cast includes Kaos star Misia Butler, Alex Macqueen, Simon Phillips and Frances Barber.

A passionate astronomer, played by Bennett, does everything she can to avoid romantic love and marriage, in this adaptation of Woolf’s novel of the same name. It’s set at the turn of the 20th century, across the backdrop of the suffragette movement and advances in science and technology.

The film is a UK-German co-production, between Asterisk Films, Piccadilly Pictures, and GLISK, a Federation Studios company. Co-production partners are Gretchenfilm, Senator Film and German Film Partners.

Further filming takes place in areas around Cologne, with WildBunch will distribute the film in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The US domestic sale will be co-repped by WestEnd and WME Independent.