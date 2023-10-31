Paris-based WTFilms and international sales outfit Ginger & Fed, co-reps for Frederic Jardin’s post-apocalyptic thriller Survive, have unveiled a first look of the film starring Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne and Andreas Pietschmann.

The story is about a family whose boat capsizes in the middle of the ocean during a violent storm then awaken in a desert land where water is draining from the oceans. Dequenne plays a mother trying to save her children in a world where hungry creatures from the abyss hunt for fresh flesh.

Survive is produced by Revenge producers Monkey Pack Films, part of the Federation Group’s Robin&Co, and M.E.S Productions.

WTFilms and Ginger & Fed, the new partnership between Federation Studios and Sabine Chelamy’s Ginger Films, are co-repping the film and WTFilms is introducing the title to buyers at AFM. It is currently in post-production and KMBO is handling distribution in France.