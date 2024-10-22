The first trailer for Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones has been unveiled.

The 215-minute epic had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival where Corbet picked up the Silver Lion for directing.

It chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States in 1947 and wins a contract that will change his life.

A24 is distributing The Brutalist in North America while Focus Features has international rights.

The film is produced by Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon for Brookstreet UK alongside Brian Young and Kaplan Morrison’s Andrew Morrison, Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions, and D.J. Gugenheim.