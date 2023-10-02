Screen can reveal the first trailer for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s drama Evil Does Not Exist.

The Japanese feature first premiered in Venice where it picked up both the jury and Fipresci prize. The film went on to play Toronto and San Sebastian with further screenings at Busan, New York and London festivals incoming.

A father and daughter’s peaceful lives in a small village outside of Tokyo are disrupted by a new camping site development in Hamaguchi’s latest film following Oscar-winner Drive My Car.

Evil Does Not Exist is produced by Neopa Inc and Fictive LLC and M-Appeal is handling world sales. The title has already sold to most major territories including North America (Sideshow and Janus Films for US and Films We Like for Canada), UK (Modern Films) and France (Diaphana).

The film is a collaboration between Hamaguchi and Eiko Ishibashi who composed the score for Drive My Car.