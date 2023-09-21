Executives from Focus Features, Warner Bros, Plan B and Neon are among the speakers at San Sebastian International Film Festival’s (SSIFF, September 22-30) second annual Creative Investors Conference running September 26-28 in collaboration with CAA Media Finance.

There will be a series of ‘Fireside chats’ with Mariano César, SVP content GE Content Latin America at HBO Max (Warner Bros. Discovery), Jeremy Kleiner, co-president at Plan B, and Killer Films co-founders Pam Koffler and Christine Vachon.

Kiska Higgs, president, production & acquisitions at Focus Features, Sarah Colvin, director of acquisitions at Neon, Jeb Brody, president of production at Amblin Partners, and Tendo Nagenda, producer at 10 by Ten, will participate in a discussion called ’Challenges and opportunities in the shifting US landscape’.

Pete Czernin, co-chairman of Blueprint Pictures; David Flynn, head of global drama at WIIP; Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of MK2 and Vincent Maraval, president of Goodfellas will debate ’The Global Film Industry: State of the Union 2023’.

There will be further panel discussions with producers Carole Scotta, Haut et Court; Emily Morgan, Quiddity Films; Fernando Bovaira, Mod Producciones; Matias Mosteirin, K&S Films.

A two-part discussion called ’Crossing Borders with Strategic Relationships’ will bring together Marc Dujardin, president of Le Collectif 64, and David Grumbach, CEO of Bac Films, and Juan Gordon, co-founder of Morena Films with David Davoli, president of international at Anonymous Content.

There will also be a discussion on the global appeal of Spanish-language content, involving Axel Kuschevatzky, CCO and founder of Infinity Hill, Vicente Canales, managing director at Film Factory Entertainment, and Elisa Alvares, founder of Jacaranda Consultants and senior advisor for IPR.VC.

The conference will conclude with Maren Olson, executive vice president of film at 30West, and Robert Walak, president of film and TV at Iconoclast, discussing ’Impact, Audiences and Futureproofing’.

Additionally, top executives will be in attendance for the conference and network meetings with Spanish producers. These will include Teresa Moneo, director of international original film at Netflix; Bobby Allen, SVP of production at Mubi; Aijah Keith, senior manager, head of indie film licensing, at Hulu; Anna Higgs, managing director of Casarotto Ramsay & Associates; Phil Hunt, CEO of Head Gear Films and co-managing director of Bankside Films; Gabrielle Tana, producer and co-founder of Brouhaha Entertainment; Bafta-nominated producer Rosa Attab; and Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory.

The Creative Investors conference is taking place as part of the Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech strand of this year’s SIFF.