Irish production outfit and prolific international partner Wild Atlantic Pictures has appointed two ex-Screen Ireland executives to its fast-growing team.

Teresa McGrane, formerly deputy CEO at Screen Ireland, joins as chief operating office, and Dearbhla Regan, who was project manager at Screen Ireland until 2022 is the new head of film and talent development.

McGrane spent two decades at Screen Ireland where she played a key role in the development of policies and initiatives since 2001.

Regan most recently executive-produced Irish language Oscar nominee and box office success The Quiet Girl.

Wild Atlantic Pictures was co-founded by Macdara Kelleher, John Keville and Eoin Egan. The company recently wrapped production on Thordur Palsson’s Icelandic horror The Damned, starring Odessa Young and Joe Cole. It tis the Irish partner in an Iceland-Ireland-UK-Belgium co-production with the UK’s Elation Pictures, Iceland’s Join Motion Pictures and Belgium’s Wrong Men.

Wild Atlantic has also recently produced Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical The End, with Tracy O’Riordan of the UK’s Moonspun Films, Signe Byrge Sorensen of Denmark’s Final Cut For Real, Viola Fugen and Michael Weber of Germany’s The Match Factory and Italian producer Flaminio Zadra of Dorje Film. Tilda Swinton, George Mackay, Michael Shannon and Lennie James star.

McGrane and Regan will be based at Wild Atlantic’s new Dublin headquarters. The move continues the company’s expansion, following last year’s head of TV drama hire, Danny Takhar, a former Sky, Film4 and Element Pictures executive, and head of production Donna Eperon, whose previous credits include Apple’s Foundation and Frank Berry’s Aisha.

“Both Dearbhla and Teresa are terrific additions to Wild Atlantic, bringing a wealth of taste and experience to the company,” said Kelleher. “We feel privileged to be welcoming them to the amazing team at Wild Atlantic. We look forward to building on our recent successes, working with the best filmmakers and creators as we continue to grow.”