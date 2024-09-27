Georgia Brown, the former head of Amazon Studios in Europe, has joined the board of UK production hub Garden Studios.

Brown will sit alongside board members including chair Heather Rabbatts, and non-executive director Vanessa Cowling.

Brown’s other roles include voluntary chair of the UK Skills Task Force, appointed by the BFI, which convened major industry players to develop the Sustainable Skills for the Future framework aimed at driving growth and sustainability in the UK’s creative industries.

While at Amazon from 2017 to 2022, Brown was involved in establishing and scaling operations across seven European production hubs, and commissioning films and series for the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands and Scandinavia. She previously held senior leadership roles at Fremantle Media, BBC Worldwide and Shine International.

Based in central London, Garden Studios has more than 300,000 sq ft of production space, including seven sound stages and a virtual production stage.

“Georgia’s consummate experience in global content creation, commitment to fostering diversity and dedication to sustainable growth align perfectly with our vision for the future,” said Garden Studios CEO Thomas Hoegh.

Garden was nominated for studio of the year at Screen International’s Global Production Awards in Cannes this year, and won the award in last year’s inaugural edition.