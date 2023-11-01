GFM Global Sales is handling international sales on UK-Swiss co-production Robin and the Hood, a family adventure that will debut as a Sky Original in the UK & Ireland.

The film, which completed principal photography in the summer, stars Naomie Harris, Gwendoline Christie, Mark Williams and newcomer Darcey Ewart.

Robin and the Hood is directed by Phil Hawkins from a script by Stuart Benson and Paul Davidson. The film is produced by Claudia Bluemhuber for Switzerland’s Silver Reel and Matt Williams for the UK’s Future Artists Entertainment. Executive producers are Alexander Jooss, Florian Dargel and Karol Griffiths for Silver Reel, and Julia Stuart and Andrew Orr for Sky.

The film centres on a young girl and her band of friends – ‘the Hoods’ – who battle a property developer to maintain their scrubland kingdom at the end of their cul-de-sac.

GFM Global Sales signed the deal prior to this week’s American Film Market, where it is selling the film to international territories.