Goteborg Film Festival has selected almost 250 films for its 47th edition, including recent Nordic favourites The Promised Land starring Mads Mikkelsen and The Hypnosis by Ernst De Geer.

The festival, which runs from January 26 to February 4, has also programmed events including a talk between Ruben Ostlund and Cannes director Thierry Fremaux; and selected Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen to receive its Nordic Honorary Dragon award.

The 10 films competing in the Nordic Competition include Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land, a Venice premiere which is on the longlist for best international feature film at the 2024 Oscars. Also selected are De Geer’s Sweden-Norway co-production The Hypnosis, which premiered at Karlovy Vary in July 2023, and stars The Worst Person In The World’s Herbert Nordrum alongside 2024 EFP Shooting Star Asta Kamma August.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Thea Hvistendahl’s Handling The Undead, starring The Worst Person… lead Renate Reinsve.

The eight titles in the Ingmar Bergman Competition include Hoard, the debut feature of 2022 Screen Star of Tomorrow Luna Carmoon; while the Nordic Documentary Competition includes Ellen Diske’s Sweden-Denmark co-production Leaving Jesus, about a group of former Christian fundamentalists.

The 18 films in the International Competition include Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Cannes 2023 Competition entry Banel & Adama; and Alice Rohrwacher’s Venice Competition title La Chimera.

A highlight of the festival’s events programme is an in-conversation session between Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux, and Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, where they will discuss the current cinematic landscape and the past, present and future of film festivals. Goteborg artistic director Jonas Holmberg, holding his last edition of the festival before Pia Tamm takes over, will host the session on Wednesday, January 31.

The festival will also host an interview with UK actress Sarah Lancashire, star of series including Happy Valley. It will play an AI-generated version of Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish title Persona, with Fallen Leaves actress Alma Poysti as an AI-generated version of Liv Ullmann’s character Elisabet Vogler; the screening is intended as a once-only event, followed by a conversation about acting and technology.

Ewan MacGregor was previously announced as recipient of the Honorary Dragon award; Niclas Bendixen’s Meeting In Rome will close the festival.

Goteborg Film Festival 2024 programme

Nordic Competition

Handling The Undead (Nor-Swe-Gre) dir. Thea Hvistendahl

My Wonderful Stranger (Nor-Fr-Swe) dir. Johanna Pyykko

The Missile (Fin-Est) dir. Miia Tervo

The Hypnosis (Swe-Nor) dir. Ernst De Geer

The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe-Nor) dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Solitude (Ice-Slovakia-Fr) dir. Ninna Palmadottir

Mother, Couch (US-Swe-Den) dir. Niclas Larsson

Eternal (Den-Ice-Nor) dir. Ulaa Salim

Madame Luna (Swe) dir. Daniel Espinosa

Kalak (Den-Nor-Neth-Swe-Fin-Greenland) dir. Isabella Eklof

Ingmar Bergman Competition

Me, Maryam, the Children and 26 Others (Iran-Ger-Czech) dir. Farshad Hashemi

The Dreamer (Fr-Bel) dir. Anais Tellenne

Mimang (S Korea) dir. Kim Taeyang

Heartless (Braz-Fr-It) dir. Nara Normande

Milk Teeth (Ger-Switz) dir. Sophia Bosch

Hoard (UK) dir. Luna Carmoon

Dormitory (Tur-Ger-Fr) dir. Nehir Tuna

Borrowed Time (China) dir. Choy Ji

Nordic Documentary Competition

Ibelin (Nor) dir. Benjamin Ree

Shard (Swe) dir. Sara Broos

As The Tide Comes In (Den) dirs. Juan Palacios, Sofie Husum Johannsen

Life Is Beautiful (Nor-Pal-Qat) dir. Mohamed Jabaly

The Andersson Brothers (Swe-Fin) dir. Johanna Bernhardson

Fifteen Zero Three Nineteenth Of January Two Thousand Sixteen (Swe) dirs. Petra Bauer, Marius Dybwad Brandrud

Leaving Jesus (Swe-Den-Nor) dir. Ellen Fiske

Homecoming (Fin-Nor) dirs. Suvi West, Anssi Komi

International Competition