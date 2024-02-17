Signature Entertainment has picked up dark comedy Greedy People for UK-Ireland release, starring Lily James and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, from UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment.

The feature explores what happens when the eccentric residents of a small, picturesque island town are faced with a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars next to the body, leading to a series of increasingly bad decisions that hilariously upend the once-peaceful community.

Himesh Patel, Uzo Aduba, Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Gaffigan and Simon Rex also star.

Zack Schiller, Dylan Sellers, Shannon Houchins, Chris Parker and David Boies produce, with US Old Henry filmmaker Potsy Ponciroli directing, from a script by Mike Vukadinovich. It was fully funded by US outfits Limelight and Boies Schiller Entertainment.

Elizabeth Williams, Signature’s chief commercial officer who negotiated the deal, described the film as “a hilarious, Coen Brothers-esque all-star comedy directed by the brilliant Potsy Ponciroli that we simply couldn’t resist, especially following the pleasure of releasing Old Henry in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand”.

“We love working with Signature and couldn’t imagine a better home for Greedy People in the UK and Ireland,” added Mister Smith’s David Garrett. “We’re very excited for audiences here to see it – they will get such a kick out of this film, its performances and all its twists and turns. We think they’ll be especially entertained by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who will grace our screens as a beacon of justice in drastically different circumstances in both Greedy People and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F this year!”