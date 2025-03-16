French comedy-drama The Musicians has landed its first sale in Asia after opening Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous market showcase in January.

Paris-based sales agent Pyramide International has sold Gregory Magne’s upcoming feature to Swallow Wings in Taiwan and is at Filmart in Hong Kong to hold talks with further buyers from across Asia this week.

The film centres on a wealthy woman who brings together four Stradivarius for a unique concert but the egos of the virtuoso musicians make it seem impossible the event will ever happen.

The cast is led by filmmaker and actress Valerie Donzelli, whose Marguerite & Julien screened in Competition at Cannes, while Frederic Pierrot plays a composer who might save the day. The quartet comprises real musicians.

Director Magne previously made 2019 romantic comedy drama Perfumes, starring Emmanuelle Devos. His latest is co-produced by Les Films Velvet and Baxter Films. Pyramide Distribution will release in France on May 7.