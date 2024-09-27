Hamish Moseley has departed his role as director of distribution EMEA at Netflix, almost three years after joining the streamer.

The respected distribution executive left Netflix earlier this month. He was headhunted to join the streamer in early 2022 after eight years at Altitude, where he was managing director of Altitude Film Distribution.

Moseley’s role at Netflix involved overseeing theatrical distribution throughout EMEA. He headed up releases for titles including Bafta best film winners The Power Of The Dog and All Quiet On The Western Front, Bafta best animated film winner Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Spanish-language title The Society Of The Snow and Netflix’s one-week theatrical window experiment with Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Screen understands that Netflix will revert to running its EMEA theatrical operations from the US, as it did prior to Moseley’s hire; and that it will continue to work with its distribution partners in the UK and Europe, which include Altitude, Tri Pictures, Lucky Red and 24 Builder.

“It’s been a thrill to work with so many brilliant filmmakers at Netflix, giving their extraordinary films a launchpad and an awards profile ahead of their release to the largest home entertainment audience in the world,” said Moseley.

Prior to Altitude, Moseley worked for almost 10 years at UK distributor Momentum Pictures/Alliance Films – including alongside another former Netflix exec David Kosse – and as a projectionist and film programmer for Cineworld.



Moseley’s departure comes as Netflix has scaled back its theatrical releases, with fewer narrative fiction titles in this year’s awards race than in previous years. Screen has contacted Netflix for comment.