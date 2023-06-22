Bad Robot president of film Hannah Minghella, marketing executive and Summer Of Soul producer David Dinerstein, and actor Lou Diamond Phillips are among the new intake of governors announced on Thursday.

Also elected to the board for the first time are: Wendy Aylsworth, production and technology branch; Richard Gibbs, music branch; Jinko Gotoh, short films and feature animation branch; Kalina Ivanov, production design branch; Simon Kilmurry, documentary branch; Daniel Orlandi, costume designers branch; Dana Stevens, writers branch; and Mark P. Stoeckinger, sound branch.

Minghella belongs to the executives branch, Dinerstein to marketing and public relations, and Phillips to the actors branch.

Incumbent governors reelected to the board are: Rob Bredow, visual effects branch; Ava DuVernay, directors branch; Linda Flowers, makeup artists and hairstylists branch; Lynette Howell Taylor, producers branch; Stephen Rivkin, film editors branch; and Debra Zane, casting directors branch. Ellen Kuras from the cinematographers branch is returning after a hiatus.

The aforementioned join returning governors Pam Abdy, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Susanne Bier, Jason Blum, Gary C. Bourgeois, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Ruth E. Carter, Eduardo Castro, Megan Colligan, Bill Corso, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, Tom Duffield, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Laura C. Kim, Marlee Matlin, Missy Parker, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Howard A. Rodman, Eric Roth, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Rita Wilson and Janet Yang.

The new board comprises 53% women, and 25% belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

The Academy’s 18 branches are each represented by three governors, except for the recently established production and technology branch, which is represented by a single governor.

Governors and governors-at-large appointed by the board may serve up to two consecutive or non-consecutive three-year terms followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.