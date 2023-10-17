Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been set as the opening film of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The Indian crime drama, set in the UK, will receive its international premiere on October 27 at the festival’s main hub – the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The film received its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival last week.

Mehta, producer Ektaa R Kapoor and star Kapoor Khan will attend the film’s red carpet event.

The story follows police officer and single mother Jasmeet Bhamra (Kapoor Khan), who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, as she transfers to a market town north of London and is assigned the case of a missing child.

The cast Kareena also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen. It was written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan (marking her first title as co-producer). International sales are handled by Madhu Entertainment.

Last week, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival unveiled a South Asia-focused revamp for its first in-person event since 2019, set to run October 27 to November 5.

Director Mehta said: “The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been home to me ever since my rebirth as a filmmaker with Shahid. The Buckingham Murders is the story of South Asian communities settled outside India, and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India.”