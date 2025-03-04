Actor and filmmaker Harris Dickinson is among the speakers participating in Picturehouse’s inaugural industry event, Picturehouse Create, running April 3-5.

The three-day event will be held at Picturehouse Central in London and includes panels, screenings, masterclasses and networking events.

Dickinson will present a screening of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love followed by a conversation about how the film influenced the Babygirl star’s acting career as well as his upcoming directorial debut Urchin.

Producers Mike Goodridge, Fiona Lamptey and Mary Burke will participate in a panel on lessons learned in their career. Further sessions tackle topics covering film finance, virtual reality and audience development, and a live pitching panel with instant feedback.

Industry speakers include Mubi SVP of content Bobby Allen; BFI London festivals director Kristy Matheson; Vue Lumiere’s Eve Gabereau; Edinburgh festival director Paul Ridd; Elysian Film Group’s Danny Perkins; Cornerstone Film’s Alison Thompson; Searchlight Pictures’ Peter Spencer; and HanWay Films’ Katie Ellen.

Further producers participating include Nicky Bentham, Sarah Brocklehurst, Natasha Dack Ojumu, Elizabeth Karlsen, Afolabi Kuti and Bennett McGhee.

Costume designer Sandy Powell will also participate in an in-conversation on her career preceding a screening of Todd Haynes’ Velvet Goldmine. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Picturehouse Create is aimed at everyone working in independent film in the UK, with all levels of experience welcomed. The programme includes a short film competition of 10 titles, which will be judged by a jury comprising Nowness managing director Gavin Humphries; script editor Kate Leys; and filmmaker Reggie Yates.