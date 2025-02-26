Leading executives from HBO, A24, NBCUniversal and Amazon Studios are among the judges for Screen International’s third annual Global Production Awards.

Jay Roewe, senior vice president at HBO, joins the jury alongside Valerie Guerette-Langlais, head of production tax and incentives at A24, and Veronica Sullivan, senior vice president and head of global production external affairs and state and local government at NBCUniversal.

Other judges include Melissa Heuer, principal for economic development policy at Amazon Studios, Annee Helvig Frost, SF Studios’ sustainability manager, and Susan Kirby, CEO at Screen Producers Ireland. The full list of judges is below and here.

The entry deadline is March 7.

Applications are open to all organisations and companies working in the film and TV industry including studios, production companies, film commissions, locations, suppliers and manufacturers and any services involved in film and TV production. Please click here to apply,

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Global Production Awards 2025 judges

Alex de Valera - Director, Ecoscope

Annee Helvig Frost - Sustainability manager, SF Studios

Annee Puolanne - Sustainability manager, Audiovisual Producers Finland APFI

Christos Konstantakopoulos - Producer, writer and founder, Faliro House Productions

Dominique Unsworth - Producer, creative sector skills specialist and social entrepreneur, Resource Productions

Jay Roewe - senior vice president, HBO

JJ Cho - Busan Film Commission / AFCNet

John Rakich - Location Managers Guild International

Jose Javier Reyes - Chair, Film Development Council of the Philippines

Joy Loewen - VP, growth and inclusion, Canada Media Fund

Khaled Gad - CEO, IE7 Group

Lisa Mini - Principal Film Officer, City of Cape Town

Melissa Heuer - Economic development policy, Amazon Studios

Monica Rorvik - Head of trade in services, WESGRO

Nicholas Simon - Producer, Indochina Productions

Stuart Sutherland - Producer, Celtic Films

Susan Kirby - CEO, Screen Producers Ireland

Tshepiso Chikapa-Phiri - CEO and founder, Known Associates Entertainment

Valerie Guerette-Langlais - Head of production tax and incentives, A24

Veronica Sullivan - Senior vice president, head of global production external affairs and state and local government – NBCUniversal

Yolonda Brinkley - Founder/CEO, Diversity in Cannes

The Global Production Awards, in association with Screen Global Production (formerly KFTV) and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe.

The supporting partner is Olsberg SPI.

For any sponsorship enquiries please contact scott.benfold@screendaily.com.