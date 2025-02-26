Leading executives from HBO, A24, NBCUniversal and Amazon Studios are among the judges for Screen International’s third annual Global Production Awards.
Jay Roewe, senior vice president at HBO, joins the jury alongside Valerie Guerette-Langlais, head of production tax and incentives at A24, and Veronica Sullivan, senior vice president and head of global production external affairs and state and local government at NBCUniversal.
Other judges include Melissa Heuer, principal for economic development policy at Amazon Studios, Annee Helvig Frost, SF Studios’ sustainability manager, and Susan Kirby, CEO at Screen Producers Ireland. The full list of judges is below and here.
The entry deadline is March 7.
Applications are open to all organisations and companies working in the film and TV industry including studios, production companies, film commissions, locations, suppliers and manufacturers and any services involved in film and TV production. Please click here to apply,
The winners will be announced at a ceremony held during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Global Production Awards 2025 judges
- Alex de Valera - Director, Ecoscope
- Annee Helvig Frost - Sustainability manager, SF Studios
- Annee Puolanne - Sustainability manager, Audiovisual Producers Finland APFI
- Christos Konstantakopoulos - Producer, writer and founder, Faliro House Productions
- Dominique Unsworth - Producer, creative sector skills specialist and social entrepreneur, Resource Productions
- Jay Roewe - senior vice president, HBO
- JJ Cho - Busan Film Commission / AFCNet
- John Rakich - Location Managers Guild International
- Jose Javier Reyes - Chair, Film Development Council of the Philippines
- Joy Loewen - VP, growth and inclusion, Canada Media Fund
- Khaled Gad - CEO, IE7 Group
- Lisa Mini - Principal Film Officer, City of Cape Town
- Melissa Heuer - Economic development policy, Amazon Studios
- Monica Rorvik - Head of trade in services, WESGRO
- Nicholas Simon - Producer, Indochina Productions
- Stuart Sutherland - Producer, Celtic Films
- Susan Kirby - CEO, Screen Producers Ireland
- Tshepiso Chikapa-Phiri - CEO and founder, Known Associates Entertainment
- Valerie Guerette-Langlais - Head of production tax and incentives, A24
- Veronica Sullivan - Senior vice president, head of global production external affairs and state and local government – NBCUniversal
- Yolonda Brinkley - Founder/CEO, Diversity in Cannes
The Global Production Awards, in association with Screen Global Production (formerly KFTV) and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe.
The supporting partner is Olsberg SPI.
The supporting partner is Olsberg SPI.
