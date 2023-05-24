Cinema Guild has acquired North American distribution rights Hong Sangsoo’s In Our Day, the closing night film of Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, in a deal with South Korea’s Finecut.

Cinema Guild said it will release Hong’s 30th feature film in theatres following its North American festival premiere later this year.

The South Korean film follows an actress and old poet who each host a visitor and dodge questions posed by their guests using food, drink and games.

The feature has already sold to key territories, including France (Capricci), Spain (L’Atalante Cinema) and Greece (Ama Films) ahead of its premiere on May 25.

“Adding to the rich tableau of his work, Hong Sangsoo’s In Our Day not only makes us laugh, it makes us think about what it means to be alive,” said Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Youngjoo Suh of Finecut.

The film is Hong’s 12th to premiere at Cannes, where most recently he unveiled In Front of Your Face in Cannes Premiere in 2021.

Cinema Guild has handled 20 films by the director. Their first collaboration was The Day He Arrives, which premiered in Un Certain Regard in 2011.

Cinema Guild’s upcoming releases include Claire Simon’s Our Body and Angela Schanelec’s Music. Recent releases include Hong Sangsoo’s Walk Up, Helena Wittmann’s Human Flowers of Flesh and Laura Citarella’s Trenque Lauquen.