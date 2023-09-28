Screen International celebrated the launch of the third edition of Spain Stars of Tomorrow with a party at the LABe restaurant in San Sebastian on September 26.

The 2023 Spain Stars were in attendance, alongside attendees from the international film industry and this year’s sponsors; headline partner the Spain Film Commission and supporting partner the San Sebastian Film Festival.

This year’s edition of Spain Stars of Tomorrow is part of Screen’s long-running talent-spotting series and spotlights 10 rising actors and filmmakers who are making a name for themselves in the vibrant Spanish film and TV landscape.

Find out more about this year’s Spain Stars of Tomorrow here.