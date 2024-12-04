Jakarta-based Magma Entertainment is building a universe around its successful horror film Qodrat, turning it into a trilogy and connecting with ‘The Devil’s Lair’ franchise, it was revealed at the inaugural JAFF Market in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (December 4).

Main star Vino G. Bastian will return to lead Qodrat 2, which will continue to follow title character Qodrat, a spiritual healer searching for his wife, who sold her soul to a demon in a desperate attempt to save their son. New characters are played by Acha Septriasa, Della Dartyan, and Dony Alamsyah.

Nine minutes of the sequel was screened at the Jogja NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF), with director Charles Gozali, producer Linda Gozali, editor Teguh Raharjo, and actress-turned-executive producer Dian Sastrowardoyo, who is a new member to the team. The film is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2025.

The first film drew more than 1.7 million viewers to cinemas in 2022, in a country where admissions over one million is considered a box office success. The horror feature was also successful in Malaysia, with takings of $13.5m (RM6m), and Malaysia’s Astro Shaw will return to co-produce Qodrat 2 and 3.

Magma Entertainment is also expanding the Qodrat universe through The Devil’s Lair, its sequel and a mystery project, which has yet to be announced.

In addition, the company revealed upcoming titles in its Magma Action Universe, including Perang Tanding, Death Trap, Luck, and international action collaboration Kampung Kubur co-produced by South Korea’s Choi Yoon.

There is also a trio of horror titles: The Damnation; Jump Scare; and Sumpah Pocong, a remake of the same film produced by Garuda Film, which was founded by Charles and Linda’s late father Hendrick Gozali.

The Damnation, which had its world premiere at this year’s JAFF, marks the first collaboration between Magama Entertainment, Wahana Kreator, and Sinemaku Pictures, and stars Martino Lio and Shallum Ratu Ke.

Magma has plans to remake several more Garuda Film productions, including Lady In A Trap, The Wedding, and November Boys.

Magma also signed a strategic partnership agreement at the press event with Malaysia’s Komet Production for horror feature Dance Of The Damned and with Studio Caravan for the acquisition of their Timun Mas IP in a bid to bring Indonesian folklore to the global stage.