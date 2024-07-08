Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (July 5-7) Total gross to date Week 1. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £5.1m £40.1m 4 2. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) £1.6m £6.2m 2 3. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) £446,578 £11.1m 5 4. MaXXXine (Universal) £384,410 £384,410 1 5. The Bikeriders (Universal) £373,027 £3.2m 3

Disney’s Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing title 2024 so far at the UK and Ireland box office, after hitting £40m in four weeks.

The animated sequel added another £5.1m, down just 15% on the previous session. Inside Out 2 overtakes Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two on £39.4m as well as its own predecessor, 2015’s Inside Out, which also ended on £39.4m.

It still has some way to go to match 2023’s big hitters, including fellow animated title Super Mario Bros: The Movie which scored £55m for Universal.

Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One clung on to second place in its second weekend, dropping only 34% to bring in £1.6m. The horror prequel now stands at £6.2m and is halfway to matching that of its predecessors A Quiet Place (2018, £12.1m) and A Quiet Place: Part II (£11.6m).

On its fifth session, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die parked another £446,578 for Sony. The buddy cop feature starring Will Smith is now up to £11.1m.

Universal horror MaXXXine debuted at number four in the box office charts with £384,410. Ti West’s third edition in the Mia Goth-starring trilogy opened in 477 cinemas making for a £806 location average. It is however the highest opening of the trilogy, ahead of 2022’s X (£277,493) and 2023’s Pearl (£192,895).

The third feature sees Goth return as her original X character, setting her sights on 1980s Hollywood while an infamous serial killer terrorises the town. Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Lily Collins and musician Halsey also star.

In fifth place was fellow Universal title The Bikeriders, down just 37% in its third weekend with £373,027. The Jeff Nichols feature starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy has now made £3.2m.

Kill results

Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD hit £1.3m in its second weekend for Dreamz Entertainment after adding a further £189,000.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness dropped 46% in its second weekend for Disney to bring in £166,486. The triptych comedy-drama, featuring an A-List ensemble including Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley, stands at £735,915 in total.

Park Circus opened a special 25th anniversary of The Mummy on £101,404. The 1999 action feature stars Brendan Fraser and is directed by Stephen Sommers.

Sony’s anime release Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi opened with £76,106 from 280 cinemas. It is adapted from the manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura.

Lionsgate’s Indian crime drama Kill opened on £74,874 from 223 venues. Led by Indian star Lakshya, the ultra-violent film depicts a pair of commandos facing an army of invading bandits while on a train trip to New Delhi.

In its second weekend, Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One dropped 54% to £64,131 and now stands at a £372,439 cume.



For its 50th anniversary, Studiocanal rereleased Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 title The Conversation on £21,096 for a total of £24,498.

Signature Entertainment opened UK queer drama Unicorns on £7,594 from 53 sites with a total just shy of £20,000 when including previews. Co-directed by Sally El Hosaini co-directed with James Krishna Floyd, the film stars recent Screen Star of Tomorrow Jason Patel as a drag queen who forms an unexpected romance with a single father and mechanic.

Picturehouse Entertainment started Paul B. Preciado’s documentary Orlando, My Political Biography on £5,000 from 30 sites to bring its total up to £20,000 including previews.

Mona Chokri’s Cannes 2023 Un Certain Regard title The Nature Of Love debuted on £4,843 from 17 cinemas with a total of £13,939 including previews. The Canadian romantic comedy follows a university professor in a stable but unexciting marriage, who meets a blue-collar construction contractor who is renovating her home.