Leading screen producing organisations from around the world have issued a joint statement that emphasises the need for regulation of streaming platforms.

The statement is signed by an array of international producer organisations including European bodies CEPI, EPC, USPA and Animation in Europe as well as Italy’s APA, Germany’s AECINE and Produzentenverband, Australia’s SPI, France’s USPA, Canada’s CMPA, Ireland’s SPI and Spain’s PATE.

The joint statement - printed in full below - sets out what it calls “key principles needed to ensure a sustainable future screen industry through the regulation of powerful digital streaming platforms.”

The statement says that all platforms that financially benefit from conducting business in a local market should financially contribute to creating local content.

It also stresses the need for a healthy screen independent sector and says that governments should address market failures and imbalances in commercial bargaining power. In particular, it stresses that independent screen businesses should own and/or retain control of their IP, ensuring financial participation in the success generated by their work on platforms.

The statement comes at a time when many countries are stepping up regulation of streamers to ensure they invest more in local content.