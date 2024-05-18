Italy’s Intramovies has acquired international sales rights to Vittoria from Venice prize winning directors Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman.

Directing duo Cassigoli and Kauffman’s first fiction feature, 2021’s Californie, premiered at Venice’s Giornate degli Autori winning the Europa Cinema Label Award. They also collaborated on 2018 documentary feature Butterfly, which played at IDFA and HotDocs.

Vittoria centres on a Naples hairdresser, with three sons and a devoted husband, who is consumed by the dream of having a daughter. Determined to make it a reality, she decides to adopt, risking her marriage, her sons’ well-being, and her own moral compass.

Based on true events, the cast primarily consists of non-professional actors portraying themselves.

It is produced by Lorenzo Cioffi and Giorgio Giampà for Zoe Films and Nanni Moretti for Sacher Film. The film has also been produced with RAI Cinema and the support of Regione Campania. Vittoria is in post-production and will be ready in the second half of 2024.

Geremia Biagiotti, Intramovies’ sales, marketing and acquisitions manager said: “With an unconventional style, Vittoria presents a raw and authentic portrayal of a family torn apart by personal desires and the universal need for love.”