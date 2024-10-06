Iqbal H Chowdhury, whose The Wrestler won the New Currents competition at Busan International Film Festival last year, has returned with his latest story at the Asian Project Market.

Dhakar Nagin is billed as a horror drama musical and centres on a journalist on the hunt for a controversial B-movie actress. Looking to avoid detection, the star hides in a cinema where she is transformed into the mythical nagin monster.

Bangladesh’s Chowdhury is at APM with DoP and producer Tuhin Tamijul, who also worked on The Wrestler. Produced by Mayer Doa Films and with a proposed budget of $250,000, they are in discussion with potential financiers, co-producers and distributors.

“The film would be an attempt to revive the thrilling aspects of Bangladesh cinema from the late 1990s such as action scenes, dances and melodrama,” said Chowdhury.

He added that it would also address censorship, Bangladesh’s journalism crisis and gender identity.

The Wrestler was recently selected as Bangladesh’s entry to the international feature film category of the Oscars. Chowdhury said of the selection that he was encouraged to see his country enter a film that had “a fighting chance” in the race.