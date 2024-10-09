Christopher Nolan is reportedly lining up his next film to star Matt Damon at Universal Pictures, the studio which partnered with the British filmmaker on his Oscar-winning global smash Oppenheimer.

A Universal spokesperson had no comment at time of writing, however that will not stop Hollywood tongues wagging about what is certain to become one of the most anticipated tentpoles on the horizon.

According to a report on Deadline Hollywood, Nolan is eyeing a 2025 production start on the film ahead of an Imax release on July 17, 2026.

That would be almost three years to the day after the release of Oppenheimer, which went on to earn $975m worldwide.

Nolan won the directing Oscar, Cillian Murphy won lead actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atom bomb, and Robert Downey Jr. won supporting actor.

Damon also starred in Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards in total, and was among the cast on Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi Interstellar.

At time of writing nothing else was known about the new project.