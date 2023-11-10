Filmmakers Isabel Coixet, Ilker Catak and Matteo Garrone have been named ambassadors of the 8th European Arthouse Cinema Day on Sunday, November 12.

The one-day global event celebrating European cinema will take place across 600 venues in almost 40 countries.

The programme includes premieres and previews as well as panels, exhibitions, Q&As and programmes for young people.

The event is organised by the International Federation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE) in collaboration with participating cinemas, national associations, distributors and sales agents.

Among the events is the Swedish premiere of Catak’s The Teachers’ Lounge at Stockholm Film Festival, while Garrone’s Io Capitano will screen at Arras Film Festival with a live Q&A broadcast into French and Italian cinemas and Coixet will attend a screening in Spain of her new film Un Amor.

Funders of European Arthouse Cinema Day include the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, Eurimages, the German Federal Film Board and Europa Cinemas.

Last year’s European Arthouse Cinema Day was attended by around 60,000 viewers.