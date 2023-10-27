More than 2,000 Israeli film and TV industry figures have penned an open letter to the international entertainment community urging their support in a push to release hostages taken by Hamas during the terror attacks on October 7.

Filmmakers Hagai Levi, Ayelet Menahemi, Ari Folman, Joseph Cedar, Michal Vinik, Jasmine Kainy, Eliran Peled and Nadav Lapid joined Euphoria creator Ron Leshem, Israel Film Fund CEO Noa Regev and a slew of other executives and talent for the letter addressed to “our dearest friends in the international film and television community”.

The letter invites the global industry to “rally with us in the name of humanity, to make the highest efforts to bring about the release of over 200 Israeli civilians, held as hostages by the Hamas in the Gaza Strip”.

The group highlights a recent initiative gathering together testimonial videos of the families of hostages titled #BringThemHomeNow through which the letter says “we have tried to give a name, a voice and an identity to those currently in captivity”.

They added: “We have come together in an attempt to give a voice to their plight and to the anguish of their families – by doing what we know – and that is to tell their stories.”

The letter calls upon industry leaders outside of Israel to “help to bring these stories out to the world and pressure governments, politicians and leaders from all sides – to safely bring these hostages home”.

The move comes following an open letter sent earlier this week by a list of Hollywood stars and executives including Gal Gadot, Bradley Cooper, Zack Snyder and Shawn Levy addressed to US President Biden as part of a #NoHostageLeftBehind campaign, praising him for his leadership amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and pushing for the release of the hostages.