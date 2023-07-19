Picture Tree International (PTI) has acquired international sales rights to Running On Sand, the debut feature of Israeli director Adar Shafran.

The Germany-based sales agency acquired the film from the Israeli producers Firma Films, United King Films and Rommel Films.

United King Films will conduct the domestic release in autumn 2023; currently in final post-production, the film is aiming for a premiere at an autumn festival.

Running On Sand is a comedy-drama about an African refugee to Israel, who accidentally finds himself playing for a struggling local football team run by a patriarch owner and his charmingly unconventional daughter.

It is a first directorial feature for Shafran, who has previously produced films including Venice 2016 title The Wedding Plan, and series including 2022 Series Mania award-winner Fire Dance.

The film was written by Asaf Zelicovich, Yoav Hebel and Sarel Piterman, and produced by Moshe Edery, Roni Abramowsky, Peter Rommel and Shafran. Backing came from the Israeli Film Fund, Keshet 12, Mifal Hapais, United King and Rami Levi.

The main cast includes Chansela Mongoza, Kim Or Azulay, Zvika Hadar and Michael Kabia Ahroni.

“My aim was that Running On Sand opens the eyes a little more to all the invisible people that had to leave their home,” said Shafran, who described his film as ”a global story that has a strong message but at the same time is being told in a feel-good way and this is how it can reach a wider audience around the world.”

The film joins a PTI slate which includes Chris Kraus’ Four Minutes’ sequel 15 Years; Marc Rothemund’s Weekend Rebels; and Hans Steinbichler’s novel adaptation A Whole Life.