The Italian Global Series Festival is to launch this June in Riccione and Rimini from June 21-28.

IGSF is billed as a new incarnation of the Roma Fiction Festival, which ran for 10 years until 2016. It is headed by festival director Marco Spagnoli, an Italian film and TV critic.

IGSF is organised by the APA, Italy’s producers’ association APA, in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Culture and SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers).

The inaugural programme this summer will include Italian and international competition selections, first-look screenings, keynotes and Q&As.

Jurors for the 2025 edition include are director Bille August (The Count Of Monte Cristo), director and screenwriter Cristina Comencini (Don’t Tell, When the Night) and director/writer Paolo Genovese (Perfect Strangers).

The first recipients of the festival’s “Maximo Excellence Awards” have also been announced: UK actress Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton); Italian actress Elena Sofia Ricci; the actor and director Carlo Verdone; the music producer Giorgio Moroder; and the actress Evangeline Lilly (Lost).

The festival’s full programme will be announced in early May.

Spagnoli said: “IGSF aims to soon become a point of reference and a meeting place for the national and international industry, in the name of the stories, talent and audiovisual productions that have always represented Italian excellence”.