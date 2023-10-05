Rome-based production, sales and distribution studio 102 Distribution has appointed Alessandro Masi to the newly created position of head of sales and acquisitions.

Masi has previously worked for companies including Myriad Pictures, Fremantle North America, Sierra/Affinity, Electric Entertainment and American Zoetrope, and is also owner of FlexyMovies, a film business strategy consulting firm.

With a brief to grow its international sales and acquisitions business, Masi will be primarily based between Rome and Los Angeles and will attend key markets starting with Busan, MIPCOM, MIA, AFM and Ventana Sur.

102 Distribution’s lineup includes Light Falls directed by Oscar and BAFTA nominated cinematographer Phedon Papamichael; Presencias, a psychological thriller by Luis Mandoki; and Red Shoes, drama thriller about gender abuse by Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann, which was selected for the Horizons section at the 69th Venice Film Festival.

The company has also recently distributed immigration drama Beyond the Border and horror Don’t Look at the Demon in Italian theatres.

102 Distribution is also active in features production, having recently wrapped Elders’ comedy The Right Age.