Hong Kong-based Golden Network Asia will commence sales on Jackie Chan-starrer The Shadow’s Edge, at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM).

Directed by Larry Yang, the action heist film stars Chan as a retired surveillance expert who is rehired by the Macau Police Force to team with elite young detectives and capture a group of wanted criminals. A cat-and-mouse showdown plays out between traditional tracking techniques and state-of-the-art technology.

Emerging actors include Zhang Zifeng of acclaimed 2021 drama Sister, Ci Sha of box office hit Creation Of The Gods I and its upcoming sequel, and Wen Junhui who is better known as Jun from popular K-pop group Seventeen. Veteran Tony Leung Ka-Fai joins them in the cast.

Filming began in Macau last October and principal photography has since wrapped. It is produced by Victoria Hon and backed by iQIYI Pictures (Beijing), Tao Tickets, Hairun Pictures and China ChenXiang Cultural Investment (Wuhan).

It marks the second collaboration between Chan and Yang after 2023 action comedy Ride On, which was released theatrically in more than 30 countries. It became the highest-grossing Chinese film in Japan since 2022 and ranked among the top three highest-grossing Chinese films in Malaysia in 2023.

Golden Network Asia has represented many of Chan’s films, including Ride On, Vanguard, Kung Fu Yoga, Railroad Tigers and Dragon Blade.

The EFM runs February 13-19.