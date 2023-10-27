Jackrabbit Media CEO Jack Campbell has acquired worldwide sales rights for AFM to the family adventure film Treasure Trackers and is launching sales in Santa Monica next week.

Produced by Storyboard Entertainment and Particular Crowd, the English-language film follows a group of misfit middle schoolers who band together and embark on an exhilarating quest to uncover their small town’s mythic treasure and break a Halloween curse.

Drew and Nate Garcia direct Treasure Trackers, which stars Charity Rose, Amelia Salazar, and Sean Jay as the middle schoolers. The film is in post.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic project,” said Jack Campbell, who acknowledged the strady market for youth-oriented adventure film.

“Treasure Trackers is a heartwarming and imaginative adventure with all the elements to become a beloved family favorite,” said Campbell. “The combination of a talented cast, skilled directors, and a compelling storyline makes this a must-see film for audiences of all ages.”

“Like our movie’s middle school treasure hunters, we had big aspirations to make a movie that is timeless and uplifting with small-town charm and big on adventure,” said Storyboard’s Harris Kauffman, “I believe we achieved that and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Jackrabbit Media’s AFM slate in includes Eric Roberts western 5 Outlaws, which is also in post and tells of a group of bandits who awaken to find their hard-earned bag of loot mysteriously empty, turning each one of them into a suspect. Joey Palmroos and Austen Paul direct.