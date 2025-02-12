Glasgow-born actor James McAvoy is to be feted with the Cinema City Honorary Award 2025 at the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) in March.

He will be taking part in an ‘in conversation’ event at the festival, and there will be a retrospective screening of his film The Last King Of Scotland.

McAvoy’s acting credits include the X-Men franchise, Starter For 10 and Speak No Evil. His directorial debut California Schemin’ is in post, and will be released by Studiocanal in UK-Ireland.

The award was launched in 2024, to recognise figures who have made an outstanding contribution to cinema. Last year, Viggo Mortensen received the inaugural award.

GFF runs from February 26 to March 9.