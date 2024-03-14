The Yellow Affair has sold Janis Pugh’s debut Chuck Chuck Baby to a slew of territories, including Dark Star Pictures in North America and Studio Soho for UK-Ireland.

The Edinburgh premiere, which also played at Toronto, has also sold to Scandinavia and Baltics (NonStop), Germany and Austria (Salzgeber), Spain (Yoda Films) and for airlines (Aardwolf).

LA-based Dark Star Pictures has a theatrical release planned for this summer.

Anne Beresford, Adam Partridge, Andrew Gillman and Peggy Cafferty produced the UK feature. The cast includes Louise Brealey, Annabel Scholey, Sorcha Cusack, Celyn Jones and Emily Fairn.

Chuck Chuck Baby takes place in the present day, and is set to songs from the 1960s and 70s, including Neil Diamond, Janis Ian and Minnie Riperton. Brealey – known for her roles in BBC comedy Such Brave Girls and Sundance 2022 title Brian And Charles – plays Helen, a woman stuck in a rut, working in the local chicken factory and caring for her dying mother-figure Gwen. Helen’s world is turned upside down when an infatuation from her schooldays, played by The Split star Scholey, returns.

The film is funded by the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales, both awarding National Lottery funding, BBC Film and Moment Film Group and is produced by Artemisia Films in association with Delta Pictures.

Pugh was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2008. Her previous credits include documentary Conversations With My Aunt, about her aunt’s experience of living with Alzheimer’s, and The Befuddled Box Of Betty Buttifint.

The Yellow Affair’s slate includes Berlin Generation Kplus Jury Grand Prix winner Reinas, directed by Klaudia Reynicke, and the Czech Oscar international feature contender Brothers, helmed by Tomas Masin.