Japan’s Gaga Corporation has boarded international sales of anthology drama At The Bench and will introduce the starry feature to buyers at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan this week.

The cast includes some of Japan’s most notable young stars such as Suzu Hirose, a regular in the films of Hirokazu Kore-eda who will lead the upcoming adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s A Pale View of Hills; Ryunosuke Kamiki, who starred in Oscar-winning blockbuster Godzilla Minus One; Taiga Nakano, who stars in upcoming Tokyo International Film Festival opener 11 Rebels; and Yukino Kishii, who won best actress at the 46th Japan Academy Prize for Sho Miyake’s Small, Slow But Steady, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2022.

It marks the feature directorial debut of director Yoshiyuki Okuyama and is a four-part anthology film “showing glimpses of the everyday life of various people”.

Produced and distributed by Spoon Inc., a local theatrical release is set for November 15.

Okuyama is a photographer and director of commercials and music videos for artists like Sakanaction and Kenshi Yonezu. In September, it was announced that he will direct a live-action adaptation of 5 Centimeters Per Second, based on an anime film by Makoto Shinkai, the creator of films like Your Name and Suzume. That film will debut in Japan in fall 2025. His brother is Hiroshi Okuyama, the director of My Sunshine, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.