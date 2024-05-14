A new feature from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike is to be launched by Gaga Corporation at the Cannes market this week.

The untitled project will centre on two young men in a juvenile reformatory who become inspired to participate in a martial arts tournament called Breaking Down and both go into training. Casting has not yet been announced.

Now in production, the script is written by Shin Kibayashi, best known as the co-creator of popular manga Drops of God, which was adapted by Legendary Entertainment and launched on Apple TV+ last year.

Miike is known as the director of Audition, Ichi The Killer and 13 Assassins, of which the latter played in Competition at Venice in 2010. He was up for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2011 with Hara-Kiri: Death Of A Samurai and in 2013 with Shield Of Straw.

The filmmaker has a long history with Gaga, which handles Miike titles ranging from his 1996 breakthrough feature Fudoh: The New Generation to 2016’s Terra Formars.

Gaga’s Cannes slate also includes Mipo O’s Living in Two Worlds, about a child of deaf adults (CODA), and Takashi Horie’s The Last Passenger, set in a northern Japan town ravaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Both films are set for release in Japan this year.