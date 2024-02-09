UK sales agent and genre specialist Jinga has added Craig Tuohy’s Everyone Is Going To Die and Matthew Freiheit’s Iconic to its European Film Market slate (EFM, February 15-21).

US thriller Everyone Is Going To Die follows a father and daughter who become the victims of a home invasion while trying to reconnect on a rural retreat. It stars Brad Moore, Gledisa Arthur, Jamie Winstone and Chiara D’Anna while Vinod Malgewar and Tim Le Breton produce for Golden Gate Motion Pictures.

Also on Jinga’s slate is erotic thriller Iconic following an influencer slowly losing her mind as she’s hit with an online scandal, violent stalker and new love interest. Real-life influencer Emma Jade leads the cast with Alyssa Nicole and Noor Badash.

Matthew Freiheit directs the film and produces with Gabriel Santos and Carissa Arrelano for visual media agency Respect The Funk and US outfit production company 93 Degrees.