UK genre sales specialist Jinga Films has boarded husband-and-wife team Brian and Laurence Avenet-Bradley’s sci-fi horror Protos for world sales, ahead of Cannes.

The feature is written by cult horror novelist Simon Clark and produced by Mike Sharrak and the filmmakers for their US outfit Avenet Images.

It is set in a dystopian future and stars Anja Akstin, Fred Thomas Jr, Ricky Herrera and Trista Robinson as death row inmates used like lab rats by a private company seeking to revolutionise the correctional system using memory implants. Corey Landis also stars as the CEO in charge of the experiment.

Jinga’s slate at Cannes also includes Craig Tuohy’s home invasion thriller Everyone Is Going To Die starring Jaime Winstone and Matthew Freiheit’s social media thriller Iconic starring real-life influencers Emma Jade and Alyssa Anthony.