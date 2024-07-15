Blue Story and Boxing Day producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Talk To Me star Zoe Terakes and It’s A Sin actor Omari Douglas are among the key figures who will serve on the jury for The DarkRoom writers’ lab.

The UK lab is open to individuals who identify as trans, queer or gender non-conforming, and will help 10 writers to develop a genre feature film script. Projects can fall under any type of genre, such as horror, comedy, fantasy, musical and western. It is part of the BFI’s Creative Challenge Fund, and supported by National Lottery funding.

The programme is delivered by Trans+ On Screen, an organisation representing trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming professionals in film and TV, founded by Helios Blanc. Blanc will run the lab, alongside actor and writer Yasser Zadeh and executive producer and script editor Caragh Davison.

Writers will be paid up to £5,000 for their time on the programme. The centerpiece of the lab will be a six-day residency in the UK countryside, and will culminate in a pitch showcase at BFI Flare, which is set to bring together funders, studios, streamers, agents, sales agents, producers, and directors to showcase writers and their projects to wider industry.

Also joining the jury is Moi Santos, manager for the equity, impact and belonging programme at the Sundance Institute and Tuck Dowrey, director of development at Pageboy Productions.