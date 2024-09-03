Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen’s Silent Trilogy, a triptych of three shorts that pay tribute to silent film, has been sold in key territories by Totem Films.

The French sales outfit has sealed deals with Le Pacte in France, September Films in Benelux, Folkets Bio in Sweden, AT Entertainment in Japan, Xenix in Switzerland and Film Stop in the Baltics.

The film premiered at Bologna’s Il Cinema Ritrovato festival in June, before going on to screen in Horizons at the Karlovy Vary International FIlm Festival in July.

The three-part feature is a mash-up of Kuosmanen’s 2012 short Romu-Matilla And A Beautiful Woman, 2017’s The Moonshiners, and 2023’s A Planet Far Away. The films are tied together with a narrative zooming in on an eclectic group of characters including doomed outcasts, moonshiners and a pig. It is presented with live sounds, music and foleys performed to recreate the performance tradition of silent film.

The recorded music is performed by Ykspihlajan Kino-orkesteri, with foley sound effects by Heikki Kossi and Pietu Korhonen.

Silent Trilogy is produced by Kuosmanen’s regular partner Aamu Film Company with Otso Film and Totem Films.

Totem’s slate also includes Carolina Pavone’s Quasi A Casa and Hind Meddeb’s documentary Sudan, Remember Us both premiering in Giornate Degli Autori at Venice and Sofia Bohdanowicz’s Measures For A Funeral set for a world premiere in Toronto’s Centrepiece.