Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World 4 is set to film in the UK later this year at Sky Studios Elstree in London for Universal.

Both Universal and Sky Studios are owned by Comcast.

The untitled fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series, and the seventh in the entire franchise, was confirmed for a UK shoot by Sky Group CEO Dana Strong following the UK government’s announcement of a 40% relief on business rates for the country’s studio facilities.

“We’re delighted that the [UK] Chancellor [Jeremy Hunt] called ‘Cut’ today on TV and film studio business rates, providing vital tax relief to enable the UK’s world-class film and TV production sector to continue to thrive,” said Strong.

“Today’s announcement brings confidence to the sector, unlocking job opportunities whilst providing a stable foundation for the investments of tomorrow in the UK, such as our proposal for Sky Studios Elstree North and the filming of NBCUniversal’s Jurassic 4.”

Jurassic World 4 will reportedly enter production this summer, with other global locations expected, and is aiming for a July 2025 release.

The previous instalment Jurassic World Dominion shot many scenes at the UK’s Pinewood Studios in 2020, generating over 2,000 jobs and an estimated £180m of spend in the UK.

Gareth Edwards is in talks to direct Jurassic World 4 with a script from David Koepp. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who starred in the three previous titles, are not expected to return.

Other major productions to recently shoot at Elstree include Wicked.