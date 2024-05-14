Katherine Waterston, Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver, Cush Jumbo, Rose Williams and Miriam Margolyes are to star in UK filmmaker Rob Sorrenti’s debut feature Angels In The Asylum.

Parkland Pictures is representing sales on the film, which was inspired by a BBC Newsnight exposé on 50 women who were incarcerated in isolation at Surrey’s Long Grove Asylum, a former hospital for the mentally ill, because they were typhoid carriers, starting in 1907.

The UK shoot is set to begin in early 2025 around the Kent area, with Heather Greenwood, Marie-Elena Dyche and Charlotte Carey producing.

James Friend will be the film’s cinematographer. He has won an Oscar and Bafta for All Quiet On The Western Front.

UK filmmaker Sorrenti built his career working on behind-the-scenes featurettes for films such as The Mummy, the Bourne films, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Little Women. His credits also include TV documentary The Real Billy Elliot Diaries and short The Kodiak Queen, narrated by Kate Winslet.

Sorrenti has been developing the project since 2008. “Back then, no one wanted a female-driven story about abuse of power, mental health, misogyny and infectious disease,” said Sorrenti.

The project came together with development support from philanthropic organisation Maverick1000, who Sorrenti met while filming The Kodiak Queen on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.