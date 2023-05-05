Kevin Grayson has been named president of domestic distribution at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group as the company’s longtime distribution head David Spitz departs.

Spitz has played a leadership role for nearly 20 years at the company and oversaw distribution strategies on the John Wick, Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Saw, Tyler Perry and Expendables franchises along with La La Land, Knives Out, Wonder, Crash, Fahrenheit 9/11 and Precious, among others.

“David has been an incredibly valued leader of Lionsgate’s distribution business for nearly 20 years,” said Adam Fogelson, vice chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “He is highly regarded throughout the industry and has been enormously helpful to me in my first year at Lionsgate. I’m very appreciative, and I hope we have the chance to work together more going forward.”

Grayson arrives from STX Entertainment where he was president of distribution and worked on the likes of Hustlers, the Bad Moms franchise, Den Of Thieves, The Gentlemen, The Mauritanian, and, Molly’s Game.

He will work with Fogelson to set distribution strategies for prequel story The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, Saw X, and The Blackening, among others.

“Kevin brings over three decades of studio experience to Lionsgate, said Fogelson. “He is known for favouring innovative distribution solutions and discovering new ways of working with exhibitors. As a longtime colleague, I am excited to be reuniting with him and looking forward to his leadership, counsel, and strategies as we roll out our upcoming slate.”