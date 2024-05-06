Kevin James will star in the romantic comedy Solo Mio, which Jeffrey Greenstein will introduce to Cannes buyers next week as he continues to bolster his maiden slate at A Higher Standard.



The Nickel City Pictures and A Higher Standard production is scheduled to begin principal photography in Rome on September 16.

Chuck and Dan Kinnane, the filmmakers behind Home Team and Sound Guy, will direct from an original screenplay by Pat and John Kinnane, based on an idea from James, Fasano, Greenstein, and the Kinnanes.

James will play Matt, who gets stood up at the altar in Italy by his fiancée and decides to go on his honeymoon alone.

Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures will produce with Greenstein, and James’ Hey Eddie. A Higher Standard represents worldwide rights.

The project marks the second collaboration between James, Nickel City Pictures, and A Higher Standard after Playdate, which was announced at the EFM and completed principal photography earlier this year.

“Solo Mio is an incredible project that shows audiences it’s never too late to reinvent your life,” said Fasano. “Kevin is at his most vulnerable in this film and we’re fortunate to have Chuck and Dan Kinnane on board to direct.”

Greenstein added, “Kevin, Mark, and I agree that the comedies we love watching are rarely being made; so we set out to create our own in Solo Mio. “We’re excited to entertain the world with this fun-loving romantic comedy that reminds us to be present regardless of circumstances; life is a journey that begs each of us to find happiness within. Kevin is the perfect lead and audiences will fall in love with him all over again; we couldn’t be happier to build on our relationship with him.”

James is best known for his roles in CBS’ The King Of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Here Comes The Boom. He is represented by UTA, Jeff Sussman Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

The Kinnane Brothers is an independent production company founded by eight brothers who got their break making short films for James’ YouTube channel in 2020.

Their first feature Home Team was produced by Adam Sandler and starred James, ranking number one on Netflix for two consecutive weeks and breaking into the top 10 in 90 countries. Their documentary Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story will be released this year.

Greenstein will be in Cannes with a roster of titles that includes Samuel L Jackson and Henry Golding in the sci-thriller Head Games.