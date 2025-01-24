Kevin Macdonald’s Venice and Telluride premiere One To One: John & Yoko has been picked up by Dogwoof for release in the UK-Ireland.

The documentary screened in the Spotlight section at Sundance yesterday (January 23). The feature will preview exclusively in Imax on April 9 and 10 before opening in cinemas nationwide on April 11.

The film offers an inside look at the 18 months John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent living in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early 1970s with never-before-seen material and newly restored footage of Lennon’s only full-length, post-Beatles concert, in Madison Square Garden. Their son, Sean Ono Lennon, oversaw remastering of the audio.

Dogwoof picked up the title from Mercury Studios. Magnolia Pictures picked up North America rights earlier this week.

Sam Rice-Edwards co-directed the feature with Macdonald. Producers on the UK-US co-production are Peter Worsley, Macdonald and Alice Webb for Plan B/KM Films and Mercury Studios Production. Executive producers are Marc Robinson, David Joseph, Steve Condie, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

“We’re thrilled to be coming on board Kevin’s exquisite film about a very special time in cultural history, and ensuring the big screen experience for a film which both looks and sounds fantastic,” said Oli Harbottle, Dogwoof’s chief content officer.

“This film spored from the only full-length concert John Lennon gave after The Beatles. We painstakingly and lovingly stitched together 18 months of John and Yoko’s lives at a time of political and social upheaval in America,” said producer Worsley.

”Packed with spine-tinglingly remastered concert footage this film is about music, love and politics, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Dogwoof to give it the ambitious theatrical release Kevin’s film deserves,” said Alice Webb, producer and CEO of Mercury Studios.