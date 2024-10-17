Argentinian filmmaker Luis Ortega’s Venice title Kill The Jockey, German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan and a series of special spotlight screenings including Stephen Frears’ Grifters and Damon Gameau’s climate change documentary 2040 are among the titles that will screen as part of the 13th edition of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF).

Alonso Ruizpalacios’ La Cocina will open the festival on October 30th, while Thomas Napper’s Widow Clicquot, the biopic of the grand dame of champagne, Veuve Clicquot, starring Haley Bennett and Tom Sturridge, will close it on October 30.

Annette Bening will collect Evolution Icon award on the opening night of the festival and attend a screening of The Grifters. Danish DOP Anthony Dod Mantle will receive this year’s Evolution cinematography Icon award, while German actress Emilia Schüle is the recipient of the 2024 Evolution New Talent nod.

Eighteen films will screen in the main international feature competition, while there are also programmes for debut feature, Made in Baleares (MIB) feature and Made in Baleares (MIB) documentary.

Additional Spanish premieres include Frida Kempff’s biographical sports drama The Swedish Torpedo, which will play in competition in the international features section; while debut feature will include Benjamin Pfohl’s Jupiter and Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s coming-of-age story Los Frikis.

This year’s Spotlight sidebar boasts a feature length episode of Der Tatort – Colonius, the long-running German police procedural drama; a special screening of Joker: Folie à Deux with a post-screening Q&A with DoP Larry Sher.

New for 2024 is Conscious Cinema - EMIFF and The Mallorca Preservation Foundation present the first Environmental Film Series. Cine Consciente is described as a space for encounters and reflection, and a platform dedicated to exploring and highlighting the most urgent challenges facing the planet, using film as a vehicle for awareness-raising and social transformation.

Evolution Mallorca 2024 line-up

International competition

La Cocina (Mexico)

Dir: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Los Frikis (Argentina)

Dir: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Kill the Jockey (Argentina)

Dir: Luis Ortega

The Swedish Torpedo (Denmark)

Dir: Frida Kempff

The Outrun (UK-Ger)

Dir: Nora Fingscheidt

The Girls at the Station (Spain)

Dir: Juana Macías Alba

Debut competition

Where the Silence Passes (Spain)

Dir: Sandra Romero

Widow Clicquot (UK-Canada)

Dir: Thomas Napper

Jupiter (Germany)

Dir: Benjamin Pfohl

Mai Parlarem De Nosaltres (Spain)

Dir: Raimon Valls

Documentary competition

2073 (UK)

Dir: Asif Kapadia

Flying Hands (Spain)

Dir: Paula Iglesias, Marta Gómez

Porcelain War (Ukraine)

Dir: Slava Leontyev, Brendan Bellomo